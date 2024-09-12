Cabinet Approves Draft Amiri Decision To Strengthen Functions Of Qatar Tourism

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan yesterday.

The Cabinet approved a draft Amiri Decision amending some provisions of Amiri Decision No. (15) of 2021 establishing Qatar Tourism.

The draft decision aims to strengthen the functions of Qatar to support and develop the tourism sector and invest in the tourism sector in partnership with the private sector.

The Cabinet also approved the following draft laws and decided to refer them to the Shura Council. Draft law amending some provisions of Law No. (20) of 2018 regulating tourism. Draft law amending some provisions of Law No. (21) of 2018 regulating business events. The two draft laws aim to enable Qatar Tourism to implement the new tourism strategy.

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet applauded the outcome of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al -Thani's European tour from September 2 to 5, which included official visits to the Kingdom of Sweden, the Kingdom of Norway and the Republic of Finland.

The Cabinet emphasized that the fruitful talks HH the Amir held with leaders and senior officials of the three friendly countries, and the memoranda of understanding signed during the tour, affirmed the joint keenness on elevating the existing friendship ties between the State of Qatar and each of Kingdom of Sweden, the Kingdom of Norway and the Republic of Finland, and opened up promising prospects for developing the relations and expanding investment partnerships, as well as promoting mutual understanding on various regional and international issues, thus establishing a new and advanced phase for bilateral cooperation between the State of Qatar and the three countries across various fields.

The Cabinet approved a draft law on extending the concession granted to the Qatar Ports Management Company.

The Cabinet approved a draft decision of the Minister of Labor regarding the regulation of the conditions and procedures for licensing the recruitment of workers from abroad on behalf of others.

The Cabinet reviewed the proposal put forward by the Shura Council regarding the disadvantages of the use of technology by young people, and the views of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in this regard and took the appropriate decision thereon.

The Cabinet took the necessary measures to ratify a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field of public prosecution between the Public Prosecution in the State of Qatar and the Office of the Attorney General in the Republic of El Salvador.