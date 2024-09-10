Azerbaijan, Afghanistan Have Great Prospects For Economic And Trade Development
9/10/2024 10:08:10 AM
Akbar Novruz
"Azerbaijan and Afghanistan have great prospects for the
development of economic, trade, and investment relations,"
Azernews reports, citing Afghan expert Jalal
Bazwan in an interview with the "Azerbaijan Economy" ("Azərbaycan
İqtisadiyyatı") Telegram channel.
Bazwan highlighted the significant potential for mutual
investments in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and logistics.
He noted that the newly opened "Termez" International Trade Centre,
which began operations on August 29, will greatly facilitate the
expansion of cross-border trade and enhance both bilateral and
multilateral trade in the region.
"In this context, the recent meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy
Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla
Aripov, and Acting Afghan Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar can be
seen as a strong commitment to strengthening regional cooperation,"
Bazwan said.
He emphasised that Azerbaijan and Afghanistan are
well-positioned to leverage their geographical advantages for
mutually beneficial economic cooperation.
The Termez International Trade Centre, located in Termez,
Uzbekistan, near the Afghan border, was inaugurated with the
participation of an Azerbaijani delegation led by Shahin
Mustafayev. The centre offers visa-free access to its free trade
zone and is expected to serve local residents as well as consumers
from neighbouring Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and other
countries.
