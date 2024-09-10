Azerbaijan, Afghanistan Have Great Prospects For Economic And Trade Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

"Azerbaijan and Afghanistan have great prospects for the development of economic, trade, and relations," Azernews reports, citing Afghan expert Jalal Bazwan in an interview with the "Azerbaijan Economy" ("Azərbaycan İqtisadiyyatı") Telegram channel.

Bazwan highlighted the significant potential for mutual investments in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and logistics. He noted that the newly opened "Termez" International Trade Centre, which began operations on August 29, will greatly facilitate the expansion of cross-border trade and enhance both bilateral and multilateral trade in the region.

"In this context, the recent meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, and Acting Afghan Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar can be seen as a strong commitment to strengthening regional cooperation," Bazwan said.

He emphasised that Azerbaijan and Afghanistan are well-positioned to leverage their geographical advantages for mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

The Termez International Trade Centre, located in Termez, Uzbekistan, near the Afghan border, was inaugurated with the participation of an Azerbaijani delegation led by Shahin Mustafayev. The centre offers visa-free access to its free trade zone and is expected to serve local residents as well as consumers from neighbouring Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and other countries.