Universal Postal Union Strategy Forum For Arab Region Opens In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of of Communications and Information H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, the Universal Postal Union (UPU) Strategy Forum for the Arab Region commenced yesterday in Doha.

Hosted by Qatar's Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) in collaboration with the UPU's Regional Office for the Arab Region in Doha. As the global postal landscape continues to evolve, the two-day forum brings together postal leaders and representatives from regulatory authorities from across the Arab region to strengthening regional cooperation and shaping the future strategy for postal services.

In his opening remarks at the forum, President of the Communications Regulatory Authority Eng Ahmad Abdulla Al Muslemani, said:“The proposed strategic framework for the Universal Postal Union's 2026-2029 cycle will play a crucial role in addressing the emerging trends and challenges facing the global postal community.

“This framework will provide an essential platform to explore key issues, including digital transformation, the integration of advanced technologies, and the enhancement of sustainability in postal operations. As Arab nations, we have a unique opportunity to contribute to these global discussions, ensuring our priorities are acknowledged and our needs met within the Universal Postal Union.” He continued,“Qatar has recently embarked on a transformative journey to advance the postal sector through the issuance of the Postal Services Regulation Law, which establishes the legal framework for the gradual liberalization of the sector. CRA has developed a comprehensive Postal Sector Strategy, to be issued shortly, that aims to foster competition and innovation, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030 and positioning the country as a regional leader in communications and postal services.”

In line with this strategy, a series of public consultations have been initiated to review the Postal Licensing Framework, complemented by workshops for postal Service Providers aimed at fostering effective participation and ensuring transparency towards the development of the sector.

The forum aims to present a new strategic framework for the 2026-2029, focusing on enhancing global connectivity, promoting technological innovation, and emphasizing cooperation among member states to develop postal services in line with global digital and economic transformations.

Throughout the event, participants will explore key topics such as global connectivity, the critical role of digital infrastructure, and the innovations transforming the postal industry. An interactive session will delve into UPU technologies and their potential to address emerging market demands. The forum will culminate in a summary of the key outcomes and a roadmap outlining the future direction of postal strategies at both the regional and global levels.

The UPU's Regional Office for the Arab Region, inaugurated in Doha last year, further strengthens Qatar's position as a central hub for regional postal cooperation and innovation, reinforcing the country's commitment to driving growth and development of the Arab postal sector.