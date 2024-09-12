عربي


Attorney General Hosts US Official

9/12/2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Attorney-General H E Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi met yesterday with Acting Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for terrorist Financing of the United States H E Anna Morris. During the meeting, the two sides discussed several topics of mutual interest, in addition to ways to enhance cooperation between the State of Qatar and the US in the field of combating terrorist financing and money laundering.

MENAFN12092024000063011010ID1108665064


The Peninsula

