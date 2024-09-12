Qatar's Agricultural Market To Be Over $223M By 2029

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Arsalan Altaf | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's sector has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years, contributing to country's food security and a high rate of self-sufficiency. The sector is likely to see continued growth in the years ahead, according to a research report.

Qatar's agriculture size is estimated at $170.95m in 2024 and is expected to reach $223.10m by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.47 percent during the forecast period (2024-2029), according to research firm Mordor Intelligence.

Qatar will unveil the National Food Security Strategy 2024-30 after successful completion of the 2018-2023 strategy. The previous strategy has enhanced food security by focusing on four pillars: Diversification of trade routes and preparing contingency plans for alternative routes; limiting food losses and waste; building reserve capacity to act as a buffer in times of crisis, both for inputs (water, seeds, fertilizer) and outputs (food products); and efficiently cultivate crops, meat and fish within the confines of Qatar's resource base. Main objectives of the new strategy are to achieve sustainability and rely on modern technologies and innovation in the agricultural sector, to achieve Qatar National Vision 2030 and strengthen its pillars.

The growth has been most significant in the vegetable sections. Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah told a recent meeting that local vegetable production volume has almost doubled in the past five years.

The cultivated area has also increased. Qatar is now also self-sufficient in the dairy sector; while livestock, poultry and fishery sectors have also witnessed robust growth.

“Qatar meets most of its domestic cereal demand through imports. Brazil, the United States, India, and Australia are some of the major exporters of cereals to Qatar. The country is aiming for self-sufficiency in agricultural products by encouraging its farmers to adopt advanced farming techniques,” said the Mordor Intelligence analysis.“In comparison, the vegetable segment in the country is very strong. Tomato, pumpkin, eggplant, cabbage, cucumber, onion, and cauliflower are the most grown vegetables in Qatar,” it added.

The research report noted increase in adoption of technology in farming practices in Qatar.“Qatar's climate is characterized by low rainfall and high temperatures. Despite these challenges, the country has made tremendous efforts over the past few years by adopting sustainable and smart agriculture techniques such as hydroponics, smart irrigation, and aquaponics that have improved the optimum utilization of arable land and the quality of fruits and vegetables.”

It said hydroponics, a predominant system used in vertical farming, is gaining popularity among Qatari farmers, especially to grow local fruits and vegetables using minimal water resources.