Chief Of Staff Meets Deputy Chair Of NATO Military Committee

Brussels: Chief of Staff of Qatar H E Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit met Deputy Chair of the Military Committee H E Lieutenant General Andrew M. Rohling (pictured) in Brussels yesterday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed several topics of mutual interest. They also reviewed relations of bilateral military cooperation and ways to enhance and develop them. Ambassador of Qatar to the European Union and NATO, H E Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al Malki Al Jehani attended the meeting, alongside several senior officers of Qatar Armed Forces.

The Chief of Staff also met Supreme Allied Commander of Europe H E General Christopher G. Cavoli, during his visit to Belgium.

