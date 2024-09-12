QCB Governor Meets US Department Of The Treasury Acting Assistant Secretary For Terrorist Financing

Governor of Qatar Central Bank, H E Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, met yesterday, with H E Anna Morris, US Department of the Treasury Acting Assistant Secretary for Financing, along with the accompanying delegation. During the meeting, they reviewed the relations between the two countries, with a focus on enhancing collaboration within the and sectors.

