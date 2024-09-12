عربي


QCB Governor Meets US Department Of The Treasury Acting Assistant Secretary For Terrorist Financing

9/12/2024 2:22:41 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Governor of Qatar Central Bank, H E sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, met yesterday, with H E Anna Morris, US Department of the Treasury Acting Assistant Secretary for terrorist Financing, along with the accompanying delegation. During the meeting, they reviewed the relations between the two countries, with a focus on enhancing collaboration within the financial and banking sectors.

The Peninsula

