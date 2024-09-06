Amy Boyette, Former DOE Official, Joins HII’S Nuclear Team As Vice President Of Strategy And Integration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII's (NYSE: HII) Mission Technologies division announced today that Amy Boyette, a former Department of (DOE) official with more than 30 years of experience in environmental management and National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) operations, has joined the company's Nuclear and Environmental Services (NES) business group as vice president of strategy and integration.

In her new role, Boyette will serve on the NES leadership team and focus on evaluating potential growth opportunities and providing strategic direction in a highly competitive domestic and international market space. She will also be responsible for building successful stakeholder relations in the communities in which the NES team and its joint venture partners operate.

"Amy's expertise, knowledge of the DOE mission and strong leadership are exactly what we need to propel our nuclear business forward at a time when we're expanding into exciting new markets and focused on flawless execution," said Michael Lempke, NES president."We are excited to welcome Amy to the team and look forward to an exceptional partnership ahead."







Prior to HII, Boyette was director for the Office of External Affairs at the Savannah River Site (SRS), a key DOE industrial complex responsible for national security and non-proliferation missions and nuclear environmental management. In that role, she set a positive and successful tone in DOE and SRS relationships with external stakeholders, and managed public education, information and media engagement for the site.

She previously served as program specialist with the NNSA Office of Material Management and Minimization. Over the course of her career, she has also been the recipient of multiple Secretary of Energy achievement awards.

“HII has a long history in nuclear operations and production, and I am honored to be part of a team that is focused on building its rich legacy even stronger with an ambitious growth path ahead,” Boyette said.

Building on more than six decades of nuclear experience, HII supports the DOE's national security mission through the management and operation of its sites as well as the safe cleanup of legacy waste across the country.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII's mission is to deliver the world's most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world. As the nation's largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 44,000 strong.



