Paris To Honour Murdered Ugandan Olympian Cheptegei

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: The city of Paris will honour slain Ugandan Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei by naming a sports venue after her, the French capital's mayor Anne Hidalgo announced on Friday.

Cheptegei, who competed in the women's marathon during the Paris last month, succumbed to severe burns on Thursday after being doused with and set on fire by her boyfriend at her home in Kenya.

Ugandan Cheptegei dies after being set on fire

"She dazzled us here in Paris. We saw her. Her beauty, her strength, her freedom, and it was in all likelihood her beauty, strength and freedom which were intolerable for the person who committed this murder," Hidalgo told reporters.

"Paris will not forget her. We'll dedicate a sports venue to her so that her memory and her story remains among us and helps carry the message of equality, which is a message carried by the Olympic and Paralympic Games," Hidalgo added.

Cheptegei, 33, made her Olympic debut in the women's marathon at the Paris Games, where she finished 44th.

Police and doctors say she was left with 80 percent burns after being attacked in front of her children on Sunday by her Kenyan partner, Dickson Ndiema Marangach.