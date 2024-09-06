China Launches Long March-6 Rocket, Expands Satellite Network
China successfully launched a Long March-6 carrier rocket early
Friday, deploying 10 commercial satellites for Geespace, the space
subsidiary of Chinese automotive company Geely,
Azernews reports citing Xinhua News Agency,
The launch took place at 2:30 a.m. Beijing time (1830 GMT
Thursday) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi
Province, marking the 534th mission of the Long March rocket
series.
The satellites, part of the Geely Future Mobility Constellation,
have successfully reached their designated orbits, expanding the
network to a total of 30 satellites. This development allows
Geespace to provide 24/7 communication coverage to 90% of the
world, making it the first Chinese commercial aerospace company to
offer global low Earth orbit satellite communication services.
Initiated in 2019, the project has made notable advancements,
with three successful launches in 2022 and 2024. The Long March-6
rocket, also known as Chang Zheng-6, is a small-lift launch vehicle
designed to carry satellites weighing under 1,000 kilograms (2,204
pounds), similar to the European Space Agency's Vega and Russia's
Angara-1 launch vehicles.
This launch occurs amid recent reports by the US Space Command
regarding debris from a previous Long March rocket detected in
low-Earth orbit. Geespace aims to complete the first phase of its
project by 2025, providing global coverage for
vehicle-to-everything connectivity services.
