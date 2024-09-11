TAPI Project: Afghanistan Celebrates A Long-Awaited Dream Come True

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The TAPI project is resuming in Afghanistan, with the first phase starting in Herat province. This marks a significant milestone for the regional pipeline.

Senior Afghan officials have traveled to Herat to inaugurate the TAPI project. The opening ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, September 11.

The Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) Gas Pipeline was developed by Galkynysh–TAPI Pipeline Company Limited and supported by the Asian Development Bank.

Leaders from Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan signed the pipeline deal in December 2002, and the ADB's feasibility study was completed in 2005.

The U.S. strongly supports TAPI, viewing it as a way for Central Asia to export energy to Western markets without depending on Russian routes.

The project aims to transport gas from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India. Construction started in Turkmenistan in 2015 and in Afghanistan in 2018.

TAPI represents an opportunity for Afghanistan to create jobs and generate revenue while enhancing its political and economic relations with regional and global partners.

The TAPI project promises to bolster Afghanistan's economy and international standing, showcase its capability to manage large-scale initiatives and foster regional cooperation. This project contrasts sharply with the stagnation and corruption of previous regimes.

