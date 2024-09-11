5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Pakistan Tremors Felt In Afghanistan And India

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad on Wednesday, causing widespread concern across the region.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported the earthquake as having a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter scale.

However, the United States Geological Survey recorded the earthquake's magnitude as 5.4, affecting India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

In Punjab, cities such as Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad were jolted, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw tremors in Peshawar, Swat, and North Waziristan, among others.

The earthquake struck at 12:28 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST), with its epicenter at a depth of 10 kilometers near Dera Ghazi Khan in southwestern Punjab.

The tremors were also felt in parts of India and Afghanistan. This earthquake follows recent regional seismic activity, including a 5.4 magnitude quake on August 29 and earlier tremors in Karachi and other areas.

There have been no reports of casualties or significant damage resulting from the 5.7 magnitude earthquake. Authorities continue to assess the situation and will provide updates if any impacts are identified.

The recent earthquake highlights the ongoing seismic activity in the region, a consequence of Pakistan's location on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.





