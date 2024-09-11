Afghanistan-New Zealand Test Faces Washout After Third Day Lost

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The third day of the Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand was canceled due to ongoing rain outside Delhi on Wednesday.

The Greater Noida ground, adopted by Afghanistan and located near India's capital, has experienced persistent rain since Tuesday night, resulting in losing the first two days of play.

The venue, hosting its first Test match, has been criticized for its lack of world-class facilities and inadequate drainage.

Efforts to salvage the field included using electric fans to dry wet patches, and ground staff replaced sodden areas with dry soil and fresh turf.

Although Afghanistan has hosted several T20 and ODI matches at Greater Noida since 2017, the venue has been criticized for its condition.

Afghanistan's cricket board defended the venue choice, stating that Bengaluru and Kanpur were unavailable due to BCCI domestic matches.

This Test marks only Afghanistan's 10th match in the format. New Zealand will soon head to Sri Lanka for two Tests before returning to play three more matches against India.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram