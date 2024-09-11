'Judiciary Will Not Fall,' Protestors Storm Upper House As Mexico Becomes First Nation To Allow Voters To Elect Judges

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mexico became the world's first country to allow voters to elect judges at all levels on Wednesday, after invaded the upper house and suspended debate on the issue.

Outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had pushed hard for the reform and criticized the current judicial system for serving the interests of the and economic elite.

The reform was approved with 86 votes in favor and 41 against, garnering the two-thirds majority needed to amend the constitution, in an upper chamber dominated by the ruling Morena party and its allies.

Debate on the reform had sparked mass demonstrations, diplomatic tensions and investor jitters.

Senate leader Gerardo Fernandez Norona declared a recess after demonstrators stormed the upper house and entered the chamber, chanting“The judiciary will not fall.”

Lawmakers were forced to move to a former Senate building, where they resumed their debate as demonstrators outside shouted“Mr. Senator, stop the dictator!”

Obrador, who wanted the bill approved before he is replaced by close ally Claudia Sheinbaum on October 1, said that protesters were protecting the interests of the political elite.

"What most worries those who are against this reform is that they will lose their privileges, because the judiciary is at the service of the powerful, at the service of white-collar crime," the leftist leader said at a news conference.

'Demolition of the judiciary'

Opponents, including court employees and law students, have held a series of protests against the plan, under which even Supreme Court and other high-level judges, as well as those at the local level, would be chosen by popular vote.