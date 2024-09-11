Temporary Road Closure On Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Public Works Authority, Ashghal, will implement a temporary northbound closure of the tunnel on Al Rayyan Palace Interchange at Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor.

This closure, effective September 13 and 14 from 2am to 7am, will impact the traffic coming from HIA towards Al Gharrafa.

It will enable maintenance works and will be in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic.

During the closure, road users are advised to use alternative roads to reach their destinations as indicated on the map.