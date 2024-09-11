Temporary Road Closure On Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor
Date
9/11/2024 5:03:48 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: Public Works Authority, Ashghal, will implement a temporary northbound closure of the tunnel on Al Rayyan Palace Interchange at Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor.
This closure, effective September 13 and 14 from 2am to 7am, will impact the traffic coming from HIA towards Al Gharrafa.
It will enable maintenance works and will be in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic.
During the closure, road users are advised to use alternative roads to reach their destinations as indicated on the map.
MENAFN11092024000063011010ID1108660955
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.