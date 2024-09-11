BTC/USD Signal Today - 11/09: $55,724 Crucial Today (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous BTC/USD signal on 5th

September

was not triggered, as there were no bullish bounces at key support levels when they were first reached's BTC/USD Signals



Risk 0.50% per trade. Trades must

be entered before 5pm Tokyo time Friday.



Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $55,724, $54,736, or $53,835.

Put the stop loss $100 below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.



Go short after a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $58,762, $59,401, or $60,445.

Put the stop loss $100 above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.

Long Trade IdeasShort Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as apin bar , adoji , an outside or even just anengulfing candlewith a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels.

I wrote in my previousBTC technicalanalysis today almost a week ago that Bitcoin was clearly in a bearish trend but might make a spike up from the support level at $56,880. This did not set up.

The bearish trend has continued, with markets mostly in risk-off mode, which is tending to drag Bitcoin down. Although the US Dollar is also weak, that isn't helping keep the price up much.

There will be a release later today of US CPI (inflation) data which is likely to move the market in general and will probably also cause some price movement here.

Bitcoin isn't really in the market's focus right now, while the Japanese Yen, Gold, Crude Oil, and Stock Markets are.

It is hard to say what effect the US CPI data release later today might have. The most useful observation I can make is that the support level at $55,724 looks strong, so if we do get a bullish bounce there, it might be worth entering a long trade before the US CPI release and hoping that a lower-than-expected inflation number sends the price higher along with other risky assets.

There is nothing of high importance due today regarding Bitcoin. Concerning the US Dollar, there will be a releases of US CPI data at 1:30pm London time.

