FragPunk, Marvel Rivals, and upcoming esport events, enhanced with NVIDIA Reflex

NVIDIA Reflex is a game-changer, reducing system latency on GeForce graphics cards, desktops and laptops so gamers' actions occur quicker, giving them a competitive edge in multiplayer matches, and making single-player titles more responsive and enjoyable. More than 120 games feature this technology to date, and this month, NVIDIA is adding a few more.

NetEase Games’ Marvel Rivals will launch with Reflex on December 6, letting players assemble an all-star Marvel squad, devise countless strategies by combining powers to form unique Team-Up skills, and fight in destructible, ever-changing battlefields across the continually evolving Marvel universe.

Meanwhile, if players sign-up to the FragPunk closed beta that begins in October, Reflex will be ready and waiting, making gameplay more responsive in its online matches. This fast-paced 5v5 hero shooter features powerup cards that change the rules of each round, which offers unique combinations and infinite possibilities.

Moving over to the world of esports, the biggest esports tournament of all, each and every year, is the DOTA 2 International. It features a massive prize pool, tens of millions of viewers, and in-game events that get players involved.

Competitors and fans want the winners to be decided by skill, not latency, hitching, or stuttering at game-changing moments. And since the introduction of NVIDIA Reflex, DOTA 2 has gotten even more responsive, with PC latency reduced by up to 23%. So when players tune into the 2024 DOTA 2 International today through to September 15th, their skill will shine through. Witness incredible micro and clutch moments that simply wouldn’t be possible on a laggy, slow system.

At the same time, the FNCS 2024 Global Championship sees 50 of the top Fortnite Competitive duos vie for a share of a $2,000,000+ total prize pool. To watch the FNCS 2024 Global Championship, head here. And when gamers are next playing Fortnite, they can enable NVIDIA Reflex in-game to reduce system latency by up to 46% for even more responsive gameplay.

On an individual team level, NVIDIA has also worked with Cloud9 to make sure all their systems are now powered by GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs as part of a new collaboration to push the boundaries of esports excellence. In competitive games supporting Reflex, esports organizations activate it to ensure the smoothest and most responsive systems possible. By outfitting their training facility with GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, Cloud9 can mirror the hardware and software setups of the tournaments they attend, where millions of dollars of prize money can be on the line.

Finally, even more new NVIDIA Reflex games, plus Reflex-compatible mice are on their way, so stay tuned to GeForceto learn more when the news drops; check out the complete list of currently supported games and devices on the NVIDIA Reflex website.





