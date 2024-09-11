Celebrate Saudi National Day in Dubai with fireworks, exciting activities, and offers

(MENAFN- currentglobal) UAE, Dubai, 10 September 2024: Dubai’s most iconic attractions are set to make the 94th Saudi National Day truly unforgettable with a line-up of exciting activities for the entire family. From dazzling fireworks and thrilling adventures to immersive nature experiences, breathtaking views and exclusive offers, Saudi nationals and KSA residents can look forward to celebrating with extraordinary experiences at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, Wild Wadi Waterpark™, The Green Planet™ Dubai, and The View Palm Jumeirah.



Dubai Parks™ and Resorts



Riverland™ Dubai at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts is celebrating Saudi National Day with a spectacular firework display, lighting up the sky in vibrant green and white, the colours of the Saudi Arabian flag. Symbolizing the pride and unity of the country, the dazzling show will take place on Saturday, 21st and Sunday, 22nd September at 9:00pm. Furthermore, guests will enjoy eco-friendly laser shows promising a captivating explosion of light, sound, and colour, every day at 7:30pm, 8:30pm & 9:30pm.

After spending a fun-filled day at MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, Real Madrid World, LEGOLAND® Dubai theme park or LEGOLAND® Water Park enjoying more than 100 rides and attractions, families and friends can gather for the evening and watch the fireworks and laser shows, while enjoying delicious authentic Emirati and Arabic dishes at Al Mashowa. To celebrate the Saudi National Day, foodies will enjoy several Saudi authentic dishes featuring Kabsa, known for its aromatic spices with rice and meat, and Harees, a hearty wheat and meat dish, slow cooked to creamy perfection, paired with popular refreshing drinks like Vimto and Tamarind. Guests can enjoy the unlimited BBQ dining offer at AED 99 for adults and AED 50 for children aged 5 to 10 years, with complimentary dining for children under 5.



Wild Wadi Waterpark™



With iconic views of Burj Al Arab as the backdrop, Waterpark lovers are invited to dive into a world of exhilarating fun at Wild Wadi Waterpark™, featuring over 30 thrilling rides, attractions and slides, from Jumeirah Sceirah and Master Blasters to Juha’s Dhow & Lagoon, perfect for visitors of all ages. Guests visiting on Saturday, 21st and Sunday, 22nd September, can enjoy a live DJ pool party at the wave pool and groove to the beats of daily live African drum performances at 12:00pm and 5:30pm, where they are welcome to grab a drum and add their own beats to the mix. As the evening unfolds, families can also join the fun water activities for the whole family starting from 4:00pm. To extend the fun even further, all Saudi nationals and KSA residents can take advantage of up to 30% off on day passes, starting at AED 195, available for a limited time only from Friday, 20th September, to Monday, 23rd September celebrating this special occasion in style.



The Green Planet™ Dubai



During the 94th Saudi National Day, families and friends are invited to explore The Green Planet™ Dubai, the only indoor rainforest in the Middle East, with various family friendly activities and offerings.

From 20th to 28th September, Saudi nationals and KSA residents can take advantage of the exclusive Family Value Offer, where they will receive 4 tickets for the price of 3, making it the perfect occasion to bring the entire family together for a day of discovery, adventure and memories at the biodome.

As part of the celebrations, The Green Planet™ Dubai has crafted a rainforest-inspired food and beverage menu featuring green themed items that capture the unique and bold flavours of the biodome. Little ones can participate in hands-on arts and crafts activities, where they can create beautiful souvenirs using natural elements from the rainforest.

Nature and animal lovers will have the time of their lives, exploring more than 3,000 animals and plants during their remarkable journey through the four immersive levels of The Green Planet™ Dubai where they can marvel at the incredibly slow-moving Lemon, the two-toed Sloth, as she lazily moves through the trees, or touch and feel the four-meter-long Anacondas and many more.



The View Palm Jumeirah



Guests are invited to enjoy uninterrupted, 360-degree views of the world-famous Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline, from The View at Palm Jumeirah, the highest point on Palm Jumeirah. Located at the top of The Palm Tower, The View at The Palm is an iconic observation deck 240 metres above ground. To celebrate the Saudi National Day in style, visitors can elevate their celebrations with a spectacular new offering, "Kids Go Free"* promotion running from 21st to 23rd September, exclusively for Saudi nationals.





