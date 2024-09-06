Spotter Global And CCTV Sweden AB Announce Partnership To Bring Solutions To Customers In Sweden And The Nordic Region

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spotter Global

This partnership will bring Spotter's perimeter security solutions to vital locations through CCTV Sweden AB's technical and local security expertise.

- - Johan Eklund, Director of CCTV Sweden ABOREM, UT, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spotter Global and CCTV Sweden AB are pleased to announce that they have entered into a partnership to improve the delivery and implementation of perimeter security radar solutions in Scandinavia.Spotter Global's industry-leading innovations in radar-based perimeter security technology combined with CCTV Sweden AB's technical and local market security expertise will allow this partnership to jointly prevent harm to critical infrastructure, military, and other sites.As potential security threats to vital locations evolve and multiply, it's important for military, critical infrastructure, and other sites to be prepared with advanced-warning systems. This partnership will provide the reputable local representation, system integration, and distribution options needed to bring expansive access to Spotter perimeter security radar and services to Scandinavia.“Spotter radars have been used in Scandinavia for the past decade. This partnership with CCTV Sweden is the next step in the evolution of providing the best ground perimeter protection solutions to the area, comprising the best security radar systems and the best in-region security provider. We are excited about solving customers' security problems together with CCTV Sweden,” states Logan Harris, President and Founder of Spotter Global.Johan Eklund, Director of CCTV Sweden AB, has said, "We are thrilled to partner with Spotter Global to develop their industry-leading perimeter security solutions to the Scandinavian market. Spotter's advanced radar technology, combined with our deep expertise in security system integration and local market knowledge, will provide customers across Northern Europe with a comprehensive and reliable security solution to protect their critical assets. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to enhance the safety and security of the region."Spotter Global has been providing compact surveillance radar perimeter solutions, including licensed X-band radars and unlicensed K-band radars, to the military and critical infrastructure, particularly the energy sector, since 2009. Innovations from Spotter Global include the C1200 2 km range Compact Radar and the Integrated Management Center for enterprise-level security system management.CCTV Sweden AB supplies security solutions, including all the equipment needed for "closed circuit TV" systems, to entities in Sweden, Iceland, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland as well as France and large parts of Africa.To arrange an interview, contact:John Johannesmeyer, Customer Communication Manager, Spotter Global...+1 801 742 5849John Eklund, Sales Director, CCTV Sweden AB...+46 76 845 75 90

