Decarbonizing Flight: Delta's Approach To Scope 1 Emissions
(MENAFN- 3BL)
In the second episode of the ESG Talk Climate Week series, Amelia DeLuca, Delta Air Lines' chief sustainability officer, speaks with Andie Wood about Delta Air Lines' strategies for reducing its direct carbon emissions and efforts to increase sustainable Aviation fuel production within the airline industry.
Listen Now
Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple , Spotify , and YouTube .
ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva .
MENAFN06092024007202015466ID1108645445
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.