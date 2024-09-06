Yardi Announces Strategic Partnership With Boundary Stone Partners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BSP will position Yardi as a key player in clean and accelerate the success of Home Energy Rebates and Solar for All Programs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading property management software company, Yardi® is proud to announce its working strategic partnership with Boundary Stone Partners (BSP), a climate-focused strategic advisory and affairs firm known for creating policy opportunities and driving outcomes.

Through their work together, BSP will focus on strategically guiding Yardi through the Home Rebate landscape, applying the policy expertise necessary to position their Energy Relief solution as the leading rebate management platform for states, territories and Tribes.

Yardi launched Energy Relief as a comprehensive solution to administer programs under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA). These programs include the Home Efficiency Rebates (HER), Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates (HEAR), Solar for All and other initiatives. All are targeted towards low- and moderate-income Americans and make clean energy more accessible.

Yardi leveraged its 40 years of experience in multifamily asset and property management technology to quickly and successfully administer programs such as Low-Income Housing Energy Assistance (LIHEAP), Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) and Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA). Since 2021, more than $3 billion in assistance payments were processed through Yardi's technology and services for these programs.

Building on this success, Yardi will apply its expertise in the real estate and energy industries to help states implement and support the Home Energy Rebates and Solar for All programs. By partnering with BSP's team of policy experts, Yardi is well positioned to secure the support needed to implement Energy Relief, expand its market presence and strengthen its reputation as a trusted leader in clean energy initiatives.

"Boundary Stone Partners is an ideal partner to help us promote energy-efficient housing solutions," said Jeff Bischoff, senior director of sales at Yardi. "Their expertise in government policy and strategic guidance will be invaluable as we navigate the Home Energy Rebate Programs and Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. We're eager to bolster our partnership and advance these initiatives with a trusted ally."

This collaboration highlights a commitment to sustainable housing solutions while making clean energy accessible to more people.

"Boundary Stone Partners is thrilled to collaborate with Yardi on these critical initiatives," said Rachael Grace, vice president at BSP. "Our goal is to guide Yardi through the complex rebates landscape and ultimately benefit low-and moderate-income households nationwide."

About Boundary Stone Partners

Boundary Stone Partners (BSP) is the leading climate change strategic advisory and government affairs firm working at the intersection of technology, finance, and policy. dedicated to helping companies navigate political policies. BSP works with the public and private sectors as a strategic partner for public policy design, government affairs and lobbying, regulatory and political intelligence, and federal funding and finance. To learn more, visit boundarystone .

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive innovation in the real estate industry. Yardi received the 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy for the sixth consecutive year since 2019. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.

