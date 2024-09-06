Grand Regal Real estate Launches $10 Million Affordable and Flexible Co-Living and Shared Working Spaces in Dubai

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Grand Regal Launches $10 Million Affordable and Flexible Co-Living and Shared Working Spaces in Dubai

GA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Grand Regal Real Estate, a prominent real estate company in Dubai, is pleased to announce its latest $10 million project, which introduces innovative co-living and shared working spaces in key areas of the city. This initiative aims to address the growing demand for affordable and flexible living and working solutions in Dubai, particularly in prime locations such as Dubai Marina, Business Bay, Downtown, and Jumeirah Village Circle.The project is strategically located in some of Dubai's most sought-after areas, with shared living spaces available in Dubai Marina, Business Bay, Downtown, and Jumeirah Village Circle, and shared working spaces located in Dubai Marina and Business Bay. These spaces are designed to offer cost-effective and convenient solutions, catering to individuals and businesses looking for flexibility in one of the world's most dynamic cities.Co-Living and Shared Working: A Modern Approach The co-living spaces will feature fully furnished apartments with shared common areas such as kitchens, living rooms, and recreational spaces, fostering a sense of community and enabling cost-sharing among tenants. The shared working spaces will provide businesses with access to professional amenities including high-speed internet, meeting rooms, and printing services, all within a collaborative environment.Statement from Grand Regal Real Estate "We are thrilled to bring this new concept to Dubai. Our project is designed to provide affordable and flexible options for both living and working in some of Dubai's most vibrant neighborhoods," said Alex E., Business Development Director of Grand Regal Real Estate. "We believe that this project will not only meet the growing demand for such spaces but also contribute to the development of a more connected and collaborative community in Dubai."Project Details and Availability Grand Regal Real Estate's new project is scheduled for completion by the end of the year, with reservations already open for those interested. With its prime locations and innovative design, the project is expected to set a new standard in Dubai's real estate market.For more information about this project and to explore investment opportunities, please visit the Grand Regal Real Estate website or contact their sales team.1.Reach Out: Contact us through our website ( ), visit our office at 108B, Diamond Business Center, Arjan, Dubai, or give us a call at +971 52 171 9243 or on WhatsApp. You can also email us at ...(12) Alex Ekpe | LinkedIn

