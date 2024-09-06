TECNO At IFA 2024: Innovative Aiot Ecosystem For AI-Powered Trendy Lifestyles And All-New Experiences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative brand

TECNO is today showcasing its AIoT smart ecosystem at IFA Berlin 2024, demonstrating how its advanced products are paving the way for a better connected and more intelligent future. TECNO's theme at its booth is "Innovate for the Future", and its announcement of the new TECNO AI vision, plus pioneering devices like MEGABOOK T16 Pro 2024 Ultra, TECNO's first AI PC, TECNO MEGA MINI Gaming G1, the world's first water-cooling gaming mini PC, TECNO Pocket Go, the industry's first combined AR glasses and Windows gaming handheld set, the brand-new MEGABOOK K16S laptop, and much more, are taking center stage. The brand's comprehensive offering covering a diverse range of future usage scenarios is on display at H6.2a-113, Messe Berlin.

TECNO's IFA Stand

TECNO diverse AIoT smart ecosystem creates powerful experiences for global users

With the prestigious exhibition this year celebrating its 100th anniversary, IFA Berlin 2024's theme of "Innovate for All" advocates for more inclusive and equal innovation, values which are shared by TECNO. Having first attended IFA in 2022, TECNO has always embraced a vision of bringing advanced technology to emerging markets, with the aim of creating more equal, connected and intelligent future lifestyles by developing pioneering AIoT technologies.

"This year we are returning to IFA Berlin 2024 with an exciting collection of our powerful innovations for the future," said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. "The development of a pioneering AIoT smart ecosystem has been a key pillar of our success to date, and now, with the integration of the even more advanced AI functionalities, we are looking forward to demonstrating the benefits it can bring to our users all around the world, today and in the future."

TECNO AI Vision and TECNO's Newest AI Laptop Unveiled– Practical and Localized for Best Efficiency and Creativity

TECNO is officially announcing its new AI strategy at IFA Berlin 2024, marking the brand's latest steps into the AI Era. By strengthening its commitment to bringing users the best experiences, TECNO AI vision brings a focus on delivering "Practical AI". TECNO believes that the most important quality of AI technology is that its integration into daily life can truly help consumers, improving quality of life and elevating efficiency.

Moreover, TECNO is announcing further investment in this new differential AI strategy – with particular focus on both AI language localization and the integration of AI and local apps.

TECNO is also revealing its first batch of new AI features at IFA. For example, the upgraded Ella AI Assistant provides helpful support in many ways, from answering complex questions to translation, text and file summaries and more. Meanwhile, real-time conversation translation functions allow users to enjoy more fluent cross-language communications, while AI Writing tools save users' time and effort. Meanwhile, AI

Artboard enables users to turn text or scribbled down doodles into incredible images and AI Wallpaper Generation allows users to generate imaginative personalized wallpapers.

Visitors can experience how the new suite of TECNO AI functions makes life more efficient, productive, convenient and fun, both at work and in day-to-day life,

at TECNO's stand. TECNO is also showcasing its first AI PC, the MEGABOOK T16 Pro 2024 Ultra, which was debuted at MWC Barcelona 2024 earlier this year. It features an Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 processor for best-in-class AI experiences, performance, and battery life. With industry-lead 99Wh battery size and options for up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB storage, the MEGABOOK T16 Pro 2024 Ultra excels in delivering exceptional performance and AI capabilities like Al Image Generation and Al Copilot.

TECNO MEGA MINI Gaming G1 and Pocket Go AR Gaming Set – Gaming Experiences of the Future

Gaming fans at IFA can learn about TECNO's cutting-edge gaming devices, including the TECNO MEGA MINI Gaming G1, the World's Smallest Water-Cooling Gaming Mini PC, and Pocket Go, the world's most compact Windows handheld with AR experience.

TECNO's MEGA

MINI

Gaming G1

is an ultra-compact device with a

sleek all-metal body and a striking RGB lighting design that encompasses the PC's whisper-quiet cooling pump. Delivering the rush of super smooth gameplay, the mini PC is powered by an Intel® CoreTM i9-13900H processor and Turbo Boost for speeds of up to 5.4 GHz. A dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 4060 graphics card and Ada Lovelace architecture ensures hyper-realistic gameplay, enabling next-level gaming without taking up precious desk space.

Moreover, exhibition attendees seeking memorable tech moments can enjoy TECNO Pocket Go – a groundbreaking Windows AR gaming set that combines AR glasses and an AR Windows handheld for the first time to create unparalleled 6D gaming

at TECNO's stand. They can get hands-on with the world's most compact Windows handheld, which is 50% smaller and 30% lighter than standard Windows gaming handhelds, and the AR Pocket Vision headset, which is equipped with a 0.71-inch Micro-OLED screen that emulates a 215-inch television from six meters away. Advanced AI head-tracking and vibration algorithms add to the thrill, while a 50Wh replaceable battery and a high-performance processor delivers professional high-FPS AAA gaming on the move.

Diverse AIoT Devices and Accessories – Making the Future Lifestyle a Now Reality

TECNO is also showcasing its comprehensive AIoT product ecosystem at IFA, including its robotic dog, laptops, earphones and more.

TECNO's exploration of futuristic technologies is shaping new experiences that once only seemed achievable in science fiction. One result of this exploration is the Dynamic 1 Robotic Dog, a state-of-the-art robot that combines advanced AI with a German Shephard-inspired design. Attendees can witness how lifelike canine actions such as bowing and shaking hands, as well as reliable navigation, are empowered by an AI HyperSense Fusion System, an Intel® RealSenseTM D430 depth camera, dual optical sensors, and infrared sensors, and an 8-core high-performance ARM CPU.

TECNO's latest innovative laptop, the TECNO MEGABOOK K16S, is also making its debut at TECNO's IFA stand. Attendees will see how the first device in TECNO's new K Series lets Gen Z entertainment lovers "See Bigger, See Louder", with a 16-inch 16:10 wide screen, 300% louder 2.5W 4013 quadruple speakers and a 91% screen-to-body ratio, all at an extremely competitive price. Powered by an AMD® R7TM5800U processor and an AMD Radeon graphics card, and with up to 1TB SSD + 16GB RAM, it also delivers powerful performance with amazing visuals. Additionally, it has a 70Wh battery allows up to 17.5 hours of use to reduce battery worries. The brand is also showing how its AIoT ecosystem is connected through PC Manager, with One Leap allowing seamless multi-tasking between devices.

The TECNO laptop lineup at the show also includes the MEGABOOK T16, MEGABOOK S1, MEGABOOK T1 series and MEGAPAD, while TECNO is also displaying its earphones and wearable devices, such as the True 1 Air TWS, TECNO Sonic 2 TWS and FreeHear 1, TECNO's brand-new first OWS earbuds.

At IFA Berlin 2024, TECNO is once again demonstrating the value of its diverse and imaginative AIoT smart ecosystem, as well as underscoring its strong position as a global leader in innovation. A core strategy since 2019, the development of AIoT products has been a foundation of TECNO's growth. In future, the brand will continue to develop advanced AI software and pioneering hardware, guided its brand ethos of "Stop At Nothing".

