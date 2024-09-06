Manipur Govt Shuts Educational Institutions, Asks Forces To Intensify Ops As Militants Attack Ex-CM's House

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Sep 6 (IANS) The Manipur on Friday ordered closure of all educational institutions across the state on Saturday (September 7), and asked the security forces to remain on high alert and also intensify their counter-insurgency operations, hours after a man was killed while five others sustained injuries as suspected lobbed a powerful bomb at the house of former Chief Mairembam Koireng in Bishnupur district.

Director of Education, Manipur, L. Nandakumar Singh, said that in view of the unrest and the prevailing situation in the state and keeping in mind the safety of the students and teachers, all government schools, government aided, private and Central schools of the state would remain closed on Saturday.

"All Zonal Education Officers under the Department of Education-Schools, Manipur were directed to inform all concerned under their jurisdiction and take up necessary actions accordingly," read the order.

A senior police officer said that all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) including Assam Rifles, state armed police and commando forces have been asked to remain on high alert and to undertake coordinated combing operations in both hill and valley areas to nab the militants.

"Top police and para-military officials are coordinating the intensified and coordinated operation in all the vulnerable districts, especially Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Imphal West, Kangpokpi districts and their adjoining areas," the official told IANS.

He also said that tension and a fear of attack by rival outfit cadres and armed volunteers prevailed in several districts and fringe areas.

The Manipur Police are in touch with the Director General of National Security Guard (NSG) and other experts to seek their support regarding the recent attacks on civilians by militants using drones and sophisticated weapons, the official said.

Director General of Manipur Police Rajiv Singh earlier said that bombing using drones is a new development in the state, adding that the police were taking the matter very seriously.

"I have personally spoken to everybody in Delhi. I have also spoken to DG NSG and his team. Other experts are coming in, and we have formed a high-level committee to look into the drone attack and other related issues.

We have taken the new development very seriously. We will find out a solution at the earliest. All forces are continuing the combing operations to nab the militants," the DGP had told the media.