(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,

Kia America announced pricing on the 2025 Niro Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid. Kia's stylish hybrid crossover continues to offer different levels of electrification with three distinct powertrains (HEV, PHEV, EV; more information on the EV will be announced later). Each variant maintains its long roster of features, now with some new additions on certain trim levels. For 2025, all trims come standard with rear seatbelt pre-tensioners while the Cold Weather Package is now standard on PHEV SX Touring trims. Pricing is as follows for all 2025 Niro HEV & PHEV: Continue Reading







Kia Announces Pricing for 2025 Niro Hybrid and PHEV

Pricing – MSRP1 (excludes $1,375 destination) Niro HEV SX Touring $35,390 Niro HEV SX $32,990 Niro HEV EX Touring $32,090 Niro HEV EX $29,790 Niro HEV LX $26,990 Niro PHEV SX Touring $40,790 Niro PHEV EX $34,490

Trim Updates:



Standard rear seatbelt pre-tensioners on all trims PHEV SX Touring trims now come standard with the Cold Weather package, which adds heated rear seats and a Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) heater to help preserve all-electric range.

The added features complement the Niro's extensive list of standard and available features, with over a dozen standard collision avoidance and advanced driver assist system (ADAS)2 features. The

Niro (HEV) continues to attract buyers with its EPA-estimated 53 MPG3 combined fuel economy (when equipped with 16-inch wheels). When equipped with 18-inch wheels, the HEV is still rated an impressive EPA-estimated 49 MPG4 combined.

Click below for more information about the 2025 Niro:



Niro HEV



Vehicle specifications , including fuel economy

Features and options

Niro PHEV



Vehicle specifications , including fuel economy Features and options

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.



*Certain 2025 EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV/PHEV), Sorento (excludes HEV/PHEV), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

For media information, including photography, visit

.

To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at

.

1

MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges.

Actual prices set by retailer and may vary

2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

3 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

4 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

SOURCE Kia America