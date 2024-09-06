Government To Launch Online Portal For Transparency In Commerce Ministry & DPIIT

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 6 (KNN) The Indian is set to introduce a new portal for the Commerce and the Department for the of and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on September 13, 2024.

This initiative, announced by Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on September 5, aims to enhance transparency and reduce physical interactions in governmental processes.

The portal will feature conferencing capabilities for stakeholder interactions, a grievance logging system, and archival of all meetings conducted via the platform.

Minister Goyal emphasised that this platform is expected to mitigate corruption by eliminating the need for in-person meetings.

He stated, "We are starting an open video link for all stakeholders so they don't have to visit the ministry or department. They can log their grievances."

The announcement comes as part of a broader push for states to adopt the national single-window clearance platform.

Currently, 31 out of 36 states and Union territories have integrated with this system. Notable exceptions include Manipur and Mizoram.

Goyal stressed the importance of timely delivery on promises and the need to root out corruption to attract investment. "Red carpet should not be a story but a reality," he remarked.

In conjunction with this announcement, the government released the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) rankings for 2022, recognising 19 states for their exceptional performance across various parameters.

The minister urged states to reduce compliance burdens for businesses, implement new labour laws more rapidly, prioritise ease of doing business, eliminate obsolete laws, and learn from best practices to improve industrial policies.

A senior official noted that the BRAP rankings methodology aligns with the World Bank's Business Ready (B-READY) index, which will replace the previous ease of doing business ranking.

This change follows the discontinuation of the World Bank's previous ranking system in 2021 due to concerns over irregularities in the 2018 and 2020 editions.

The launch of this portal represents a significant step in the Indian government's efforts to streamline business processes and enhance transparency in its interactions with stakeholders.

By providing a digital platform for communication and feedback, the government aims to create a more efficient and accessible system for businesses and investors.

(KNN Bureau)