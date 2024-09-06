Killing Of American Activist Sends Message To Biden: U.S. Arms To Israel Used Against Own Citizens

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Nablus/PNN /



A 26-year-old female international activist succumbed to her wounds on Friday after being shot and critically in the head by Israeli forces in Beita, a town located south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

The activist, who was identified as

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi,

an American of Turkish descent, was shot in the head by live ammunition while participating in the weekly protest against settlement expansion.

Medical sources confirmed that the activist was rushed to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus and placed in the intensive care unit. Despite the efforts of medical teams to save her, she passed away due to her severe injuries.

Local sources indicated that the confrontation erupted when Israeli forces violently suppressed the protest, which involved firing live ammunition, stun grenades, and tear gas at demonstrators.

The same incident also resulted in an 18-year-old Palestinian being injured by shrapnel in the thigh.

Governor of Nablus, Ghassan Daghlas, stated that the weapons the United States provides to Israel to kill innocent Palestinian civilians today killed an American citizen who was peacefully standing in solidarity with Palestinians in Nablus, opposing Israeli settlements that the United States itself condemns and disapproves of.

The Governor of Nablus made this statement while at a hospital in the city, where Palestinian doctors were attempting to save the life of the American solidarity activist, who was shot in the head by an Israeli soldier during a peaceful protest against settlements in Jabal Sobeih. He added that the bullets and weapons allocated by Biden to Israel, which are used by the Israeli army to kill Palestinian civilians, have today killed an American citizen.

The activist was involved with the Faz'a campaign, which works to support and protect Palestinian farmers from Israeli military and settler violations.



