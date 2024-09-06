13-Year-Old Palestinian Girl Shot Dead By Settlers & IOF In Qaryut
(MENAFN- Palestine News Network )
Nablus/PNN/
The child Bana Amjad Bakr (13 years old) was martyred on Friday evening after succumbing to a gunshot wound to the chest, caused by settlers and IOF who attacked the village of Qaryut, south of Nablus, under the protection of Israeli Occupation forces.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that its teams treated the child, who was critically wounded by live bullets fired by the occupation and its settlers during clashes in Qaryut. She was transported to Rafidia Surgical Hospital in Nablus, where doctors later announced her martyrdom due to her severe injuries.
The child's father stated that his daughter was shot by live fire while she was inside her room at home with her sisters.
Earlier, a 34-year-old man was shot in the hand by live Israeli bullets, and another 30-year-old man sustained bruises after being beaten by settlers in the village.
Local sources indicated that several settlers had stormed Qaryut, attacking homes on the southern side of the village by throwing stones.
The sources added that the settlers also set fire to lands in the village.
With the martyrdom of Bana Bakr, the number of martyrs in the West Bank since October 7 has risen to 692, including 159 children and one American solidarity activist, according to data from the Ministry of Health.
MENAFN06092024000205011050ID1108645596
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.