Meta AI Partners With Telangana Govt To Enhance Public Services

Telangana, Sep 6 (KNN) In a move aimed at boosting public service delivery and e-governance, Meta has announced a significant two-year partnership with the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) of the Government of Telangana.

This collaboration, unveiled on Thursday, marks a major step in integrating cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies into public administration and services.

The partnership will leverage Meta's advanced Generative AI technologies, including the recently launched Llama 3.1 model.

By deploying these open-source tools, the initiative seeks to enhance the efficiency and productivity of various government departments and agencies in Telangana.

This includes transforming public service delivery and e-governance processes to better serve the state's residents.

Shivnath Thukral, Vice President and Head of Public Policy at Meta India, emphasised the company's commitment to utilising Generative AI for the greater good.

"At Meta, we're committed to harnessing Generative AI's power for global good, ensuring equitable access to its benefits. By sharing openly available AI models, we're driving innovation and democratising access," Thukral stated.

He added that this collaboration aligns with Meta's mission to enhance government services, transparency, and citizen engagement through digital technologies.

The partnership is set to bring Meta's open-source Llama ecosystem into the heart of Telangana's e-governance initiatives.

The Llama models, which have seen an impressive surge in popularity with nearly 350 million downloads to date-more than a tenfold increase from the previous year-will be instrumental in this endeavour.

This ecosystem is widely adopted by various global enterprises, including AT&T, DoorDash, Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Shopify, Spotify, Zoom, Infosys, and KPMG, showcasing its versatility and robustness.

Meta's initiative is not just about deploying AI technologies but also about fostering a vibrant community of developers who can fine-tune these tools for specific applications.

The open-source nature of the Llama models allows for customisation while ensuring that sensitive information remains secure and confidential.

This strategic partnership is poised to address unique local needs in Telangana, paving the way for innovative solutions that drive both social and economic benefits.

By integrating AI into e-governance, Meta and the Government of Telangana are setting a new benchmark for how technology can be harnessed to create a more efficient, accountable, and inclusive future.

