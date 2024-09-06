J&K Bank Strengthens Builder Tie-Ups In Mohali Zone To Facilitate Ease In Housing Options

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- With a view to enhance customer convenience and expand its presence in the sector, J&K today entered into four strategic builder tie-ups for upcoming housing projects. These collaborations include projects in Shimla and Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, and Mohali and Zirakpur in Punjab.

Zonal Head (Kathua) Sanjeev Kumar signed the MoUs on behalf of the Bank, while senior representatives of the builder companies inked the agreements in the presence of Cluster Head (Mohali) Iftikhar Abdullah and other senior officials during a formal event held at the Bank's Cluster Office in Mohali.

ADVERTISEMENT

These partnerships significantly expand the Bank's prospective housing portfolio, now encompassing over 2,000 upcoming housing units across Shimla, Dharamshala, Zirakpur, and Mohali. The move aims to streamline the home loan process and offer the Bank's customers greater access to different real estate options in both urban and scenic locations.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjeev Kumar highlighted the Bank's commitment to make the home loan journey easier and more accessible for its customers.“These tie-ups are designed to provide our customers with diverse home-buying options at some of the most desirable locations in the region. By simplifying formalities, we aim to make the entire process seamless, allowing customers to focus on finding their perfect second or holiday home,” he said.

Cluster Head (Mohali) elaborated on the benefits of these tie-ups, particularly for customers from J&K and Ladakh who are interested in investing in residential real estate or holiday homes.“With these projects, we are offering our valued customers the chance to invest in quality real estate options, providing them with opportunities to spend their leisure time at prime locations in the hills and plains.”

Read Also J&K Bank Collaborates With SKIMS To Help Poor Patients Fight Cancer J&K Bank Organizes Training-Cum-Counselling Session For ODOP Entrepreneurs

The projects included in the MoUs are Tara Devi in Shimla, Royal Nest in Dharamshala, Metro Heights in Zirakpur and Jo Shan Heights in Mohali.

During the event, it was also mentioned that the Bank is in the process of securing additional builder tie-ups to provide even more home-buying options for its customers in the near future.