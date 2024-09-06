State Govt's Push For Msmes And Big Investments Promises Job Creation And Development In Bihar

(MENAFN- KNN India) Patna, Sep 6 (KNN) The Bihar is ramping up efforts to foster an ecosystem conducive to entrepreneurship and industrial growth, particularly for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

According to Bandana Preyashi, Secretary of the Department of Industries, these initiatives are integral to the state's long-term economic development.

As part of its focus on MSMEs, the state has disbursed nearly Rs 2,900 crore to over 74,000 beneficiaries under two key schemes: the Mukhya Mantri Udyami Yojana (MMUY) and the Bihar Laghu Udyami Yojana (BLUY). Launched in 2018 and 2023, respectively, these schemes are designed to nurture small businesses and startups.

The MMUY alone has seen Rs 2,697 crore distributed to over 34,000 entrepreneurs since its inception, while BLUY has disbursed Rs 200 crore to 40,099 beneficiaries as a first installment.

The government aims to bolster the state's MSME sector by providing training, awareness, and handholding support, in addition to financial assistance. Each BLUY beneficiary receives Rs 2 lakh in three installments to establish small industrial and processing units.

The scheme targets families with incomes below Rs 6,000 per month, directly creating employment opportunities for the economically disadvantaged.

In addition to these grassroots initiatives, Bihar is also attracting major industrial investments. During the Bihar Business Connect 2023, 278 companies committed to investments worth Rs 50,530 crore.

New policies such as the Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Policy (BIPP), Logistics Policy, and Ethanol Production Incentive Policy have been instrumental in this wave of industrial growth.

Moreover, the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA) allotted 492 acres to 427 industrial units between April 2023 and January 2024, with an estimated investment of Rs 6,145 crore, generating over 35,000 jobs.

Bihar's industrial landscape has received further momentum with the approval of a multi-sector Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and Export Promotion Councils (EPCs). A highlight is the Rs 1,600 crore cement grinding unit by Ambuja Cements in Nawada, marking the state's largest investment in this sector.

With ongoing investment projects, including Adani Group's Rs 5,500 crore expansion, Bihar's industrial future looks promising, with potential to generate 40,000 new jobs across various sectors.

(KNN Bureau)