"He Started Crying...": Alia Bhatt Shares Ranveer's Reaction To Her Proposal Photo With Ranbir Kapoor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. Their fans enjoy their lovable moments and can't get enough of it. The couple got married in 2022. It was an intimate ceremony at the Kapoor's residence. In a past interview, Alia Bhatt shared her co-star Ranveer Singh's reaction to her marriage proposal picture with Ranbir Kapoor.



During their interview on Karan Johar's popular talk show 'Koffee with Karan', Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh opened up about Ranveer's reaction to Alia and Ranbir's proposal picture. When Karan asked Alia, she said, "I tell you the story when I showed him the pictures, He was like...Haww! He started crying.”

Karan Johar asked Ranveer,“You have cried on her proposal photo?” The

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor nodded, Alia said,“He had tears in his eyes.”

Talking about her work, Alia Bhatt recently shared two new posters of her upcoming film 'Jigra'. The teaser of the film will be released on September 8, as Alia Bhatt believes that 8 is her lucky number. Alia is rocking an intense look in the poster. Sharing the poster, Alia wrote on Instagram, "Dum hai...Satya mein dum hai!”

#JIGRA

TEASER TRAILER OUT ON 8TH

SEPTEMBER"









She will also be seen in Love And War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The shooting is yet to begin. She is currently filming Alpha with Sharvari Wagh. Alia Bhatt recently returned from Kashmir. According to sources, Hrithik Roshan will also be joining them. Ranbir Kapoor has received a lot of notice for his role in Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi. Details are kept under wraps.

