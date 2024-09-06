Heidrick & Struggles To Participate In 17Th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles International, (Nasdaq: HSII ) ("Heidrick & Struggles", "Heidrick" or the "Company"), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, today announced that Tom Monahan, Chief Executive Officer and Suzanne Rosenberg, Vice President, Investor Relations will attend the Barrington Research Virtual Fall on Thursday, September 12th, participating in investor meetings throughout the day.

