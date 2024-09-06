Jacqueliene Fernandez Showcases Her Hindi Writing Skills

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Jacqueliene Fernandez put her Hindi handwriting on display with a poem she wrote.

Jacqueliene took to Instagram, where she shared a video, in which she can be seen sitting in a garden and writing two lines in Hindi. It read:“Storm rider. Main kaafi, main kaafi hun mere liye.”

She then captioned the post:“my path, my pace, main kaafi hun mere liye.”

The actress recently posted mesmerising pictures of herself in a monokini. Taking to Instagram, Jacqueliene shared a handful of photos from a tropical paradise. The image showed her wearing a white monokini with a sweetheart neckline.

Last month, Jacqueliene shared a glimpse of her childhood. She shared a throwback childhood picture of herself riding a horse.

Taking to Instagram, the Sri Lankan beauty posted an adorable memory from her childhood album. It showed the actress wearing a baby outfit and riding a horse. Her hair is tied in a ponytail, and is flaunting her bright smile.

Jacqueliene made her acting debut in 2009 with fantasy action comedy 'Aladin' directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Riteish Deshmukh.

She then featured in a special number 'Aapka Kya Hoga' in the 2010 comedy drama 'Housefull'.

The actress has appeared in movies like 'Race 2', 'Kick', 'Roy', 'Brothers', 'Housefull 3', 'Dishoom', 'A Gentleman', 'Judwaa 2', 'Race 3', 'Drive', 'Mrs. Serial Killer', 'Bhoot Police', 'Bachchhan Paandey', 'Vikrant Rona', 'Ram Setu', and 'Cirkus'.

She was last seen in a special appearance in the song 'Deewane' in the 2023 comedy-drama 'Selfiee' starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. She will next be seen in 'Fateh', and 'Welcome To The Jungle' in the pipeline.