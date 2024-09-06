عربي


Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 35 0917


9/6/2024 7:46:05 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Series RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 09/11/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,027
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 102.710 / 6.640
Total Number of Bids Received 10
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 3,627
Total Number of Successful Bids 6
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 6
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 102.710 / 6.640
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 103.150 / 6.590
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 102.710 / 6.640
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 103.008 / 6.610
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 103.150 / 6.590
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 102.300 / 6.700
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 102.931 / 6.620
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.20

MENAFN06092024004107003653ID1108644417


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

