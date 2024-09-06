U.S. Rooftop Tent Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024

The internet is essential in increasing the demand for camping equipment in the U.S. The sector is growing, which makes it easier for customers to choose and purchase rooftop tents from online sites or applications like Amazon, E-bay, etc. This saves customers' time and enables them to take advantage of numerous discounts to reduce costs.

The majority of online shopping outlets rely on social media networks to spread the word about campgrounds. To inform users of new camping areas, numerous smartphone applications, including POCKET, CampFone, Woodall's, iCamp, and MapMyHike, were released. In addition, social media enables customers to learn enough facts about a product's capabilities before making a purchase.

The rising popularity of adventure tourism and the simplicity of setup are driving the market for rooftop tents in the U.S. The demand for the product has benefited from the recent rapid growth of adventure tourism, particularly in the U.S. The market for U.S. rooftop tent is driven by rising interest in outdoor activities and is anticipated to grow over the course of the forecast period. The need for comfortable and luxurious rooftop tents is growing because camping is typically done outside of cities where access to essential utilities like internet, electricity, and other amenities is limited. Rooftop tents are convenient, secure, cozy, and dry.

Governments worldwide promote tourism involving extreme sports, like camping, which assists in the growth of the global market for camping tents. Adventure tourism has recently increased, especially in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific, which is helping boost demand for camping tents. A survey conducted by the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA) revealed that in 2020, more people chose adventure travel programs, which fueled the growth of the camping tent business. People across the U.S. realize the advantages of engaging in outdoor and leisure activities; hence, they spend more time camping each year. Such individuals' propensity for outdoor recreation fuels the development of rooftop tents.

North America is one of the most important markets for the U.S. Rooftop Tent. As the majority of the top vendors in the sector are based here, the U.S. enjoys an advantage in terms of innovation. A suitable atmosphere for market sellers to increase their presence in the area is being created by the regional government's promotion of extreme sports, camping, and many other activities. Owing to the possibility of expansion, companies use merger and acquisition strategies to expand their presence there. For instance, In February 2021, The Wheel Group acquired Tuff Stuff Overland, a platform for direct-to-consumer online sales of outdoor gear products. The business sells outdoor overland equipment, such as rooftop tents, truck bed racks, awnings, and related accessories.

U.S. Rooftop Tent Market Report Highlights



Automotive rooftop tents have grown in popularity as a low-cost alternative to recreational vehicles and a slightly more elegant way to camp. The most appealing aspects of rooftop tents are their ease of erecting and the way they support the inhabitants off the ground.

The commercial rooftop tent market is influenced by several factors, including the growth of the outdoor recreation industry and the increasing popularity of adventure tourism.

The rise in e-commerce makes it easier for customers to purchase these products online, fostering market growth.

The 2-person and 3-person tents are usually hard-shell tents. With the growing demand for hard-shell tents, the demand for smaller tents is also expected to expand significantly. Customizing product offerings to cater to specific regional preferences, climates, and outdoor landscapes helps capitalize on local market opportunities and drive market penetration.

Companies Featured



23Zero

Alu-Cab

Body Armor 4x4

Cascadia Vehicle Tents

Freespirit Recreation

Front Runner Outfitters

iKamper USA, Inc.

Smittybilt Inc.

Roofnest Ltd

Tuff Stuff Overland

Thule Group

Overland Vehicle Systems James Baroud

Key Attributes:

