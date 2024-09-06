Weekly Recap: 11 Technology Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy tech announcements from PR Newswire this week, including Panasonic's U.S. return and a recap of big IFA Berlin news.

As consumers live through what many call the Golden Age of Television, the number of discerning viewers has increased, with more people wanting to experience their favorite content exactly as it was intended. Panasonic's collaboration withHollywoodprofessionals has resulted in TVs that deliver an exceptional viewing experience right out of the box.This transaction underscores Palo Alto Networks and IBM's commitment to secure customers with best-in-class threat prevention, addressing ever-expanding attack surfaces with the complete platform approach that is required to simplify security operations.CarryBot is engineered to meet the demands of these compact and efficient logistics environments. Its versatile transport capabilities, flexible adaptability, and comprehensive safety features mark a significant advancement in warehouse automation, providing unprecedented efficiency and flexibility to the logistics and delivery industry.Solotech is proud to have been the official video supplier for the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® achievement of the Largest Continuous Outdoor LED Screen (temporary), a groundbreaking feat in live event production. The collaboration between Adele, her production team and Solotech highlights the importance of technological advancements in the entertainment industry.The cloud-native service will allow SMBs to accept payments with the tap of a phone, receive same-day funds for payments accepted, and automate reconciliations to accounting software packages. The service will be offered through financial institutions, enabling them to more fully serve their business clients' deposit and payments needs."Zeto ONE will be a profound help to our pediatric patients by increasing access to much needed diagnostic and therapeutic interventions, particularly in Emergency Departments and Intensive Care Units where rapid application and complete EEG can make all the difference in getting a critically ill child the care they need," said Christina Patterson, MD, Associate Professor of Pediatrics and the Director of the Epilepsy Center at UPMC Children's Hospital ofPittsburgh.The Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program allocates$42.5 billionin federal grants to U.S. states and territories for the planning, deployment, and adoption of projects and activities that provide high-speed internet access to unserved and underserved communities.TheTencent Global Digital Ecosystem Summit, held at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center fromSeptember 5-6, unveiled a slew of Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) offerings, proprietary innovations, and global solutions for enterprises to advance their digital transformation efforts."We plan to work closely with Vuzix to support the AR smart glasses industry and today's investment in Vuzix represents a strong endorsement of our partnership," saidFrank Chuang, Vice President of Quanta Computer.The three-day event, in its fifth edition, brought together global policymakers, regulators, central bankers, industry leaders, and academicians to explore the future of financial technology, aligned with this year's theme- 'Blueprint for the Next Decade of Finance: Responsible AI | Inclusive | Resilient.'General Dynamics and teammate Iridium builds upon the Tranche 1 (T1) Operations and Integration contract to provide additional Tranche 2 (T2) capabilities under GMI, delivering a fully functional integrated ground system for the SDA's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA).

IFA 2024 News

IFA, one of Europe's largest consumer tech expos, officially kicked off in Berlin this week. PR Newswire distributed a number of related announcements from world-renowned exhibitors debuting their new innovations. From AI-powered home solutions to mini-PCs, portable power solutions, entertainment projectors and so much more, there's something for everyone at IFA.

Here are just a few of the week's big stories:



LG to Introduce Exciting Vision for Future Living with "LG AI Home" Innovations at IFA 2024

GEEKOM to showcase its diverse lineup of mini PCs at IFA 2024

HAVIT Unveils Latest Innovations at IFA Berlin 2024, Leading the Future of Technology

Baseus Attends the 2024 IFA Expo to Showcase Innovative Range Yaber Launches New K3 Series Premier Home Theatre Projector at IFA Berlin 2024

