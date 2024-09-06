Canada Nickel Announces Receipt Of Letter Of Interest For Up To US$500 Million From Export Development Canada

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Important milestone in securing project financing for the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canada Nickel Company (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF ) today announced receipt of a Letter of Interest ("LOI") from Export Development Canada ("EDC"), signed on August 30, 2024, stating its interest in providing long term debt financing of up to US$500 million of project debt, as Mandated Lead Arranger, for development of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project in Timmins, Ontario ("the Project").

EDC could consider a debt tenor of up to eighteen years, subject to certain conditions. EDC's participation in the Project financing is subject to the successful completion of its rigorous due diligence process.

Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel, said, "We are very pleased with the LOI as it marks an important milestone

towards securing

a full financing package for Crawford.

We look forward to working closely with EDC to

complete the due diligence and negotiation process to secure this funding.

The LOI, along with the refundable critical minerals and carbon capture & storage tax credits

in excess of US$600 million that

the Company expects

to qualify for

the initial phase of Crawford's development,

demonstrates the significant commitment of the federal government to support this critical project as a high priority.

Additionally, we continue to make good progress with our financial advisors

Deutsche Bank, Scotiabank and

Cutfield Freeman to

secure

the remaining project funding required to begin construction when permits are received, which we expect to be by mid 2025."

About EDC

Export Development Canada (EDC) is a financial Crown corporation dedicated to helping Canadian businesses make an impact at home and abroad. EDC has the financial products and knowledge Canadian companies need to confidently enter new markets, reduce financial risk and grow their business as they go from local to global. Together, EDC and Canadian companies are building a more prosperous, stronger and sustainable economy for all Canadians.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel

Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit .

