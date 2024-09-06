CD47 Inhibitor Drug Clinical Trials Market Outlook To 2028 - Emerging CD47 Inhibitor Clinical Trials Showcase Potential Cancer Treatment Breakthroughs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CD47 Inhibitor Drug Clinical Trials Insight & Opportunity Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Inhibition of the cell surface protein CD47 has emerged as a cancer immunotherapy approach that has piqued the interest of both academia and in the recent years. Cancer cells often overexpress CD47, which triggers the "don't eat me" signal pathway, thereby helping malignant cells to escape immune surveillance. CD47 inhibitors seek to uncover cancer cells by inhibiting this protein, leaving them open to immune system attack, specifically through increased macrophage phagocytosis. Although no CD47 inhibitor is currently approved for therapeutic usage, the availability of candidates in phase 3 trials suggests that one may be approved in the coming years.

With multiple candidates at varying stages of development, the field of CD47 inhibitor research and development is rapidly evolving. Developed by Forty Seven, which is now a part of Gilead, magrolimab is among the most advanced CD47 inhibitors. In early stage clinical trials for hematological tumors, it has demonstrated encouraging outcomes, especially when combined with other cancer treatments. Furthermore, late stage clinical trials evaluating Magrolimab in solid cancer alongside conventional cancer treatments such as docetaxel, Nivolumab, Pembrolizumab, Azacitidine, and Venetoclax are now under progress.

Another significant candidate is Evorpacept (ALX148) from ALX Oncology, a high affinity SIRP? fusion protein that inhibits CD47. Currently, evorpacept is being assessed as a monotherapy and in combination with widely used anticancer drugs in a number of early phase clinical trials for a variety of solid and hematological tumors. Furthermore, a late-phase trial evaluating Evorpacept in combination with Trastuzumab, Ramucirumab, and Paclitaxel for the treatment of HER2+ gastric cancer is also under progress. A number of other CD47 inhibitors, including as TQB 2928 (Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical), MP 0621 (Molecular Partners), IMC-002 (ImmuneOncia Therapeutics), and CC 90002 (Celgene), are in the early phases of clinical research.

The emphasis on combination therapies is undoubtedly one of the key trends in clinical development. Combining CD47 inhibitors with other immunotherapies, targeted treatments, and chemotherapy is being studied in an effort to overcome resistance mechanisms and provide synergistic benefits.

Anticipated growth in the global market for CD47 inhibitors is attributed to the rising cancer incidence and increased use of immunotherapies in the upcoming years. The potential of CD47 inhibitors has been acknowledged by a number of prominent pharmaceutical companies, which has resulted in notable partnerships and acquisitions. The commercial interest in this field is demonstrated by Gilead Science's US$ 4.9 billion acquisition of Forty Seven in 2020 and Pfizer's US$ 2.26 billion acquisition of Trillium Therapeutics in 2021.

Although Chinese and American companies presently dominate the market, there is increasing participation from South Korea, Australia, Canada, and Japan. Through clinical research, companies such as Shaperon, InnobationBio, Bitterroot Bio, and ImmuneOncia Therapeutics are making strides with their CD47 inhibitors. The market is becoming increasingly competitive, with several firms striving for market share. Therefore, for commercial success, differentiation based on safety profile, efficacy, and possible combination strategies will be essential.

The market for CD47 inhibitors has both opportunities and challenges. Strong commercial interest and encouraging clinical evidence point to substantial development potential. However, there are challenges to address, such managing toxicity profiles, coming up with the best combination plans, and demonstrating distinct therapeutic advantages over current treatments. As the field develops, biomarker development for response prediction and patient selection will probably become more crucial for clinical development as well as marketing tactics.

In conclusion, the market for CD47 inhibitors globally is an active rapidly expanding area of cancer immunotherapy. In the years to come, CD47 inhibitors could have a big impact on cancer therapy paradigms because there are several candidates in clinical development and a lot of commercial interest.

