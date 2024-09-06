عربي


Weekend OTT Releases: Call Me Bae To Kill; Here's What To Watch

9/6/2024 6:24:36 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A number of series, movies will be available on OTTs this week. Let's check out where to watch what. Ananya Panday starrer 'Call Me Bae' to 'Kill', here's what you can watch this week

Call Me Bae

Watch this on Netflix

Kill

Watch this on Disney+ Hotstar

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Watch this action-comedy on Netflix

Visfot

Watch Visfot on Jio Cinema

Tanaav Season 2

Watch this on Sony Live

MENAFN06092024007385015968ID1108644175


AsiaNet News

