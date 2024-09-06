"Heard Many Scary Stories From Malayalam...": Actor Sumalatha Calls For Strict Laws To Protect Women In Cinema

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: and former MP Sumalatha has come out in support of women who have been subjected to harassment and abuse in the Malayalam industry. She has demanded that the central and state establish a constitutional mechanism to ensure the safety of women in the industry.

Also Read:

Kerala to release two months of welfare pensions before Onam

Speaking to Asianet News, Sumalatha revealed that many women have shared their personal experiences of harassment and abuse with her. "I've heard many scary stories from Malayalam. I'm not saying that nothing happened because I didn't see it. Many women have told me that they were harassed in hotel rooms, even when they were alone," she said.

Sumalatha emphasized that the problem is not limited to Malayalam cinema, and power groups are there in every field. "This is not just a problem in Malayalam cinema. If we take a strong stand, they won't dare to do it."," she said.

She also pointed out that the current system is inadequate to address the issue. "Unions or associations are not employers. They don't have the authority to implement rules. That's why we need a national-level public system, like the Censor Board, to ensure the safety of women," she said.

Sumalatha has decided to write to the central government to implement laws for the safety of women in the film industry. "Kudos to the women who have had the courage to come forward and the WCC that is responsible for it. All these were open secrets that no one in the field would ever open up to. This is a pivotal moment in history. This is a historic move, not only in the Malayalam film industry, but in the film industry across the country, ensuring the safety of women wherever they work. We all have a responsibility to create a safe space for women who come forward with courage. Action should be taken in all this," she said.

Her comments come in the wake of several women coming forward to share their experiences of harassment and abuse in the Malayalam film industry following the release of Hema Committee report.

Also Read:

Actor-politician Krishna Kumar's daughter Diya ties knot with long-time partner Aswin; see photos