Ukraine, Partners Should Increase Arms Production - Austin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the importance of revitalizing the defense in the countries that provide aid to Ukraine, but first of all, in Ukraine itself.

The defense chief spoke as he was launching the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

U.S. National Armaments Directors are working closely with the capability coalitions to cover the needs and expedite deliveries, the top defense official said, adding that the Ukrainian defense industrial base should be strengthened, as is that of Ukraine's partners.

This is already the 24th meeting in the Ramstein format. Defense ministers and senior military officials from nearly 50 countries are discussing continued aid to Ukraine and its coordination by the international community.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is for the first time personally attending the meeting. According to the German government report, he will also meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Frankfurt am Main in the afternoon.