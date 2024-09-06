Emirates Wishes 'Onashamsakal' To Customers Celebrating Onam

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 6 Sept 2024: Emirates joins the celebration of the Kerala harvest season, with a myriad of delicious treats onboard and an array of entertaining Malayalam movies. Until 16 September 2024, authentic Onam dishes will be served across all cabin classes, on flights to and from Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai.

Onboard the 14 times weekly Emirates flight to Kochi, and the 7 times weekly Emirates flight to Thiruvananthapuram, curated menus with the distinctive flavours of Onam will be offered, giving travellers a taste of home.

Emirates customers can savour traditional appetisers of sharkara upperi - banana roasted in sweet jaggery, kaya varuthathu - crisp banana chips and kondattam mulaku - fried sundried chillies steeped in yoghurt. Customers may also indulge in a selection of tasty dips essential for Onam, including kaalan made of coconut, fresh yoghurt and yam, cucumber pachadi - a garnished salad, and puli inji – a sweet and tangy ginger-based chutney. First and Business Class customers will also be served Kerala-style pappadam and piquant mango pickle.

A delectable choice of main courses will follow including alleppey kozhi curry - spiced chicken in coconut sauce, served with avial, chemba rice and cabbage carrot thoran, or vegetarian sadhya - sambar and kootu, paired with matta rice and carrot pea thoran, spiced chicken sukha – pan-fried chicken with coconut and spices, steamed rice, carrot pea thoran and vegetable kootu, or mutton sukha with chemba rice, erissery and bean thoran. First Class customers can also choose the tasty option of mutton pepper fry.

Desserts will include Onam favourites like palada pradhaman- creamy rice pudding served with roasted pistachios, raisins, and cashew nuts, or parippu payasam - the popular sweet lentil pudding topped with roasted coconut flakes. Staying true to the festive season, all meals will be served on banana leaf dish liners to offer an authentic feel to the sadhya for Keralites.

To make the journey even more memorable, those celebrating Onam can enjoy more than 6,500 channels of entertainment on Emirates award-winning ice, more than 45 Academy Award® winning films, over 2,000 movies, 650 TV shows, and 4,000 hours of music, podcasts, and audiobooks across 40 languages. 17 Malayalam movies are available including award-winning titles like 2018, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, and blockbusters like RDX: Robert Dony Xavier, Kannur Squad and many more.

Emirates celebrates a wide range of global cultures inflight and is passionate about delighting customers with regionally inspired cuisine and special seasonal menus. From Onam to Diwali, Eid, Chinese New Year, Christmas, and Oktoberfest to Easter - many festivals are celebrated, creating thoughtful experiences for all global travellers.