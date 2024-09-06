Crowell & Moring Doha Celebrates Successful Completion Of Its 2024 Summer Internship Program

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Crowell & Moring Doha, one of the largest international firms operating in Qatar, is delighted to announce the successful conclusion of its 2024 Summer Internship Program. This year, the firm welcomed five highly talented and ambitious law students- Aisha Alhammadi, Khalid Alawad, Lilia Aissaoui, Ribal Kankouch, and Joudy Azrak. These interns, who hail from diverse backgrounds, were given the unique opportunity to work on substantive client assignments, gaining hands-on experience while deepening their understanding of both Qatari and international law.

Charbel Maakaron, Managing Partner of Crowell Doha, remarked on the program's success, stating,“We are incredibly proud of our interns and the significant contributions they have made during their time with us. Our program is designed to provide young legal professionals with real-world experience, and it is always rewarding to see them grow and develop their skills.”

Reflecting on her experience, Aisha Alhammadi shared,“During my internship at Crowell Doha, I had the opportunity to develop my skills in writing memoranda and gain practical hands-on experience. The guidance and mentorship I received were invaluable in deepening my understanding of the legal profession, particularly in relation to commercial issues.”

Khalid Alawad also praised the program, remarking,“Throughout my internship at Crowell Doha, I had the privilege of collaborating with a highly skilled team of seasoned lawyers on a variety of tasks, which significantly enhanced my research skills and deepened my legal knowledge across different fields.”