Realty Volume Exceeds Qr269m In Last Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The volume of trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the of Justice during the period from August 25 to 29 reached QR242,912,078, while the total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached QR26,272,599.

The weekly bulletin issued by the department stated that the list of real estate traded for sale included vacant lands, residences, residential buildings, commercial shops and residential units.

The sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Dhaayen, Al Khor, Al Dhakhira, Umm Salal, Al Wakra and Al Shamal and in the areas of Pearl Island, Umm Ubairiya, Rawdat Eqdeem and Lusail 69.