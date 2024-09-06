Putin: 'I Support Kamala Harris In The US Presidential Election'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his address at the annual Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, expressed his support for Kamala Harris in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

He remarked that Harris“laughs as if everything is fine,” a statement that seemed to be made with a hint of irony.

According to Reuters, during his Thursday, September 5 speech, sarcastically praised Harris, the nominee for the 2024 U.S. presidential election, as being fit for the presidency. When asked about his views on the U.S. elections, Putin acknowledged that it is ultimately up to the American people to decide, but he quickly added that he supports Kamala Harris.

Reuters reported that Putin remarked,“Just as Biden advised his supporters to back Harris, we will do the same; we will support her.” His comments included a critique of Harris's laughter, which he described as“eloquent and infectious,” suggesting that she seems to be in good spirits despite any challenges.

As the November U.S. presidential election approaches, the focus shifts towards the candidates and their campaigns. The outcome of this election could significantly impact international relations, including the dynamics between the U.S. and Russia. Putin's comments may be part of a broader strategy to influence public perception and political discourse in the United States.

For Russia, the U.S. election presents an opportunity to shape its foreign policy approach. Whether Harris or another candidate wins, Russia will likely continue to navigate a complex relationship with the U.S., balancing strategic interests and responding to the new administration's policies.

The Russian leadership's public comments reflect their ongoing engagement with U.S. political developments and anticipation of potential changes in bilateral relations.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram