Chairperson Of Internal, External Affairs Committee At Shura Council Hosts US Ambassador


9/6/2024 3:02:40 AM

QNA

Doha: Chairperson of Internal and External Affairs Committee at the Shura Council H E Yousef bin Ali Al Khater, who is the chairperson of the Qatar-America Parliamentary Friendship Group, met yesterday with the Ambassador of the United States of America to Qatar H E Timmy Davis.

During the meeting, they discussed existing bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America in the Parliamentary field and ways to enhance them.

The Peninsula

