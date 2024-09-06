Chairperson Of Internal, External Affairs Committee At Shura Council Hosts US Ambassador
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: Chairperson of Internal and External Affairs Committee at the Shura Council H E Yousef bin Ali Al Khater, who is the chairperson of the Qatar-America Parliamentary Friendship Group, met yesterday with the Ambassador of the United States of America to Qatar H E Timmy Davis.
During the meeting, they discussed existing bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America in the Parliamentary field and ways to enhance them.
MENAFN06092024000063011010ID1108643439
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.