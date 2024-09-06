Chairperson Of Internal, External Affairs Committee At Shura Council Hosts US Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Chairperson of Internal and External Affairs Committee at the Shura Council H E Yousef bin Ali Al Khater, who is the chairperson of the Qatar-America Parliamentary Friendship Group, met yesterday with the Ambassador of the United States of America to Qatar H E Timmy Davis.

During the meeting, they discussed existing bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America in the Parliamentary field and ways to enhance them.