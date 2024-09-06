North-South Transport Corridor In Full Swing: Pathway To Enhanced Connectivity

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Despite global uncertainties, including last year's economic
downturn, persistent inflation concerns, and other negative trends,
Azerbaijani-Russian economic relations continue to thrive. Both
nations are deepening their trade ties, enhancing cooperation
across various sectors like transport, logistics, and energy, while
simultaneously diversifying their non-oil industries and boosting
mutual investments.
Azerbaijan's recent advancements in large-scale infrastructure
projects, particularly in the transport sector, further reinforce
this growing relationship. One of the most significant projects
currently underway is the optimization of the country's transit
potential-a core element of President Ilham Aliyev's economic
diversification strategy. In this context, the North-South Corridor
project stands out as a vital initiative that warrants
attention.
Later this month, for the first time, a direct freight train
will depart on the Ulyanovsk (Russia) - Baku (Azerbaijan) - Astara
(Iran) route, marking a milestone in the North-South Corridor's
development. Alexey Russkikh, governor of the Ulyanovsk region,
shared this significant update during a recent meeting on the
region's comprehensive development. The train, consisting of 70
modified wagons, will transport 3.5 thousand tons of agricultural,
industrial, and wood processing products. This route enables
Ulyanovsk enterprises to export goods such as grain, flour, car
parts, and construction materials while providing Azerbaijan with
new opportunities to export goods to Russia and the broader Asian
market.
This initiative is a branch of the larger North-South Corridor,
underscoring its strategic importance to both Russia and
Azerbaijan. Additionally, agreements signed between Ulyanovsk
Region and the Republic of Azerbaijan will facilitate the joint use
of logistics services, further enhancing the corridor's operational
capacity.
Equally noteworthy is the "Middle Volga - Caspian Sea - Persian
Gulf" trade and logistics corridor, another key project aimed at
significantly boosting trade between Russia, Azerbaijan, and the
Middle East. The modernization of river and port infrastructure is
set to play a pivotal role in this initiative, further cementing
the region's status as a logistics hub.
The North-South Corridor in prospect
The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is
primarily designed for transporting cargo from India and the
Persian Gulf region to Russia, Western Europe, the Baltic States,
and Scandinavian countries. The main advantage of the North-South
Transit Corridor compared to other routes is that the transit
distance and time are reduced by two to three times. While maritime
transport through the Persian Gulf, the Indian Ocean, the Suez
Canal, the Mediterranean Sea, and the Baltic Sea to Helsinki takes
45-60 days, the North-South Transit Corridor reduces this period to
20-25 days. The agreement on the creation of the North-South
International Transport Corridor was signed between the governments
of Russia, Iran, and India on September 12, 2000. The Republic of
Azerbaijan joined this agreement based on the Law dated September
20, 2005. In Azerbaijan, starting from 2017, a number of
initiatives have already been implemented to develop the potential
of the North-South Transport Corridor (NSTC). Specifically, railway
tracks have been laid from the border town of Astara directly to
the state border, a railway bridge has been constructed, as well as
new terminals and border checkpoints, including the largest grain
terminal in the region, AstaraGrainTerminal, with a capacity of 500
thousand tons of grain per year.
Recall that more than a year ago, there was a crucial turning
point in the implementation of this project: on May 17, 2023, the
heads of the transport departments of Russia and Iran signed an
agreement on joint financing, design, and construction of a
170-kilometer railway section from Rasht to Astara. According to
the agreements, Russia's share in the intergovernmental loan for
this project will be 85 per cent. Also from January to July this
year, Azerbaijan saw a transit freight volume of 434,651 tons along
the North-South international transport corridor, marking a 25
percent increase compared to the same period last year.
Strategic necessity amidst Zangazur
complexity
The completion of the North-South transport corridor is crucial
for Russia. However, there are significant delays on the Iranian
side, particularly with the Rasht-Astara segment. Moscow is fully
aware of these bureaucratic hurdles. Despite substantial Russian
investments and oversight of the construction, it is clear that
completing this section of the corridor will take time and will not
be resolved immediately. Nevertheless, Russia urgently needs the
transport corridor; it is, in fact, a matter of strategic necessity
for Moscow. Access to Middle Eastern markets could greatly boost
Russia's economic dynamics, enhance international trade, and
provide other benefits. Consequently, Russia is actively pursuing
the launch of the Zangazur corridor. If the corridor becomes
operational, it would enable integration with the North-South
corridor, allowing railway transit through Armenia and Nakhchivan
to reach Julfa, where they could connect with the Iranian railway
system. This would facilitate further movement across Iran,
accessing markets in the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea, offering
expansive and clear prospects.
Nevertheless, the implementation of the North-South Corridor not
only strengthens Azerbaijani-Russian relations but also contributes
to the economic development of the broader South Caucasus region.
With trade turnover between the two countries having already
doubled, this project symbolizes the mutual dedication to fostering
a stable, prosperous partnership amidst a turbulent global
landscape.
For last note that an international forum on the "North-South"
international transport corridor (ITC) will take place in
Astrakhan, Russia, from November 13-15. The event, titled
"North-South - New Horizons," aims to enhance trade and economic
relations between the CIS countries, the Middle East, South Asia,
and East Africa, and to establish a new business concept for the
"North-South" corridor.
