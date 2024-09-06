Bunyip Birds And Brolgas: How Can We Better Protect Species Important To Indigenous People?

Author: Bradley J. Moggridge

( MENAFN - The Conversation) Kamilaroi Country lies in far northwest New South Wales, past Tamworth and crossing over the Queensland border. Here, the bunyip bird (Australasian bittern, Botaurus poiciloptilus), and the brolga (Grus rubicunda or burraalga in Kamilaroi) have been part of life, lore, spirit, dance and culture with Country for thousands of generations.

