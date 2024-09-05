Google Doodle Honours Paris Powerlifting Day 2. Check More Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Google on September 6 is celebrating the second annual Paris Powerlifting Day with a vibrant and dynamic doodle on its homepage. The doodle showcases from various backgrounds and genders engaged in different powerlifting disciplines, highlighting the sport's strength, determination, and inclusivity.

Powerlifting, a that tests an individual's maximum strength in three lifts – squat, bench press, and deadlift – has been gaining popularity in Paris and around the world. The city's second annual powerlifting day aims to raise awareness about the sport, encourage participation, and celebrate the achievements of powerlifters.z

This Google Doodle celebrates Journée du pain, or Bread Day, in France.

Here's a breakdown of the image:

Central figure: A blue, bird-like character is the main focus. It's depicted as a baker, wearing a cap and apron.

Bread: The character is struggling to hold a long, freshly baked baguette, showcasing the weight and abundance of bread.

Bakery setting: The background suggests a bakery with various loaves of bread, including baguettes, round loaves, and smaller bread rolls.

Laurel wreaths frame the image, symbolizing victory or achievement, perhaps a nod to the importance and quality of French bread.